Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ will be streaming on Apple TV+ from next week

After releasing on digital and on-demand last month, Martin Scorsese‘s Killers Of The Flower Moon will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ from Friday, January 12.

Led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, the film is based on the non-fiction book of the same name published in 2017. It tells the true story a series of murders of Osage Native Americans over the rights for the oil under their land in Oklahoma.

Since premiering at Cannes Film Festival in May, the three-and-a-half-hour drama has been positively received by critics and audiences alike, and currently holds a score of 92 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Going into awards season, Killers Of The Flower Moon boasts 12 Critics Choice Award nominations and 7 Golden Globe Award nominations. It’s also been shortlisted for Oscars in multiple categories, with many predicting a Best Actress nod for Lily Gladstone, Best Director and Best Picture recognition for Scorsese, and Best Actor for DiCaprio, among others.

NME gave Killers Of The Flower Moon a glowing five-star review, writing: “These days, Scorsese seems to exclusively make long films but this 206-minute epic is lengthy even by his standards. Thankfully Killers Of The Flower Moon earns its runtime.

“Each conversation between De Niro and DiCaprio is an exercise in clever euphemism and while some may find the tempo a bit too stately, the story of an entire people’s eradication deserves to be told in full. This is among Scorsese’s most important work.”

“With deft skill, Prieto showcases the beauty of the open country while setting it against the moral ugliness of the townsfolk doing Bill’s evil bidding,” it added. “Popular music from the 1920s, Native American songs and Robbie Robertson’s bluesy score help round off this remarkable Western, a film that will linger in the minds of its audience for a long time.”

Killers Of The Flower Moon will be available to stream on Apple TV+ globally from January 12.