Martin Scorsese says modern cinema is “fragmented and broken up”

Martin Scorsese has described modern cinema culture as being “fragmented” in comparison to his early years.

The director, who is promoting his upcoming film Killers Of The Flower Moon, called for a more unified industry during an interview with Time.

“It should be one cinematic culture, you know? But right now everything is being fragmented and broken up in a way,” Scorsese said.

The director recalled how, in his youth, people would attend movie theatres despite what was playing.

“Not everybody liked musicals,” Scorsese added. “Not everybody liked westerns. Not everybody liked gangster films or noirs. But at the time, we just went to the movies, and that’s what was playing.”

Elsewhere in the interview the director commented on the struggles that young filmmakers face today against commercial pressures from studios.

“Young people expressing themselves with moving images, they’re going to find a way to be seen,” Scorsese said. “But they have to fight, they have to really, really fight and not be co-opted.”

Killers Of The Flower Moon premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The film, which starrs Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, centres on a series of Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation in the 1920s.

In a five-star review NME described it as “a film that will linger in the minds of its audience for a long time”. The film is set for release in cinemas on October 20 before it arrives on Apple TV+ at a later date.

Scorsese previously revealed that he’s planning to make a new film “about Jesus” after meeting Pope Francis, confirming that he’s written the script.