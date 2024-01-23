Martin Scorsese passes Spielberg to become most Oscar-nominated living director

With his nod for Killers of the Flower Moon confirmed today, Martin Scorsese has become the living director with the most Oscar nominations.

The Academy included the 81-year-old on their Best Director shortlist, giving him his tenth nomination in total, and overtaking Steven Spielberg’s nine.

Scorsese’s nominations go back to 1980’s Raging Bull, but he has only won the prize once, for 2006’s The Departed. His other recent nominations include The Irishman, The Wolf of Wall Street and Hugo. Spielberg, meanwhile, has two statuettes in his collection, for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan.

Alongside Scorsese, the Academy have selected Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest. Barbie’s Greta Gerwig is among those to miss out, which has left fans of the film fuming.

Scorsese becomes the most nominated living director and second on the all-time list, behind William Wyler, who achieved 12 during his lifetime. Wyler won three in total, for Mrs. Miniver, The Best Years of Our Lives and Ben Hur.

Other living directors high on the all-time list include Woody Allen on seven, and Francis Ford Coppola, Clint Eastwood and Peter Weir on four each.

Oppenheimer leads the way overall at this year’s Oscars with 13 nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Poor Things came in second place with 11 nods, ahead of Killers of the Flower Moon on 10.

The ceremony is taking place on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returning to present the awards for the fourth time.