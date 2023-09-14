Martin Scorsese says he’s “sort of against” top 10 lists

Martin Scorsese isn’t a big fan of top 10 ranking lists, he has revealed.

Speaking to Time for a new profile, the filmmaker revealed that he was “always sort of against” the idea of top 10 lists. When asked to rank his 10 favourite films, Scorsese told Time: “I’ve tried to make lists over the years of films I personally feel are my favourites, whatever that means.”

“And then you find out that the word ‘favourite’ has different levels: Films that have impressed you the most, as opposed to films you just like to keep watching, as opposed to those you keep watching and learning from, or experiencing anew. So, they’re varied. And I’m always sort of against ’10 best’ lists.”

See the full interview below.

While Scorsese says he is against top 10 lists, he shared a list earlier this year consisting of his 15 favourite films. Among those films are 2001: A Space Odyssey, Citizen Kane, The Red Shoes and more. See his full list here.

Scorsese’s next film, Killers Of The Flower Moon, is scheduled for release in cinemas across the globe in October, before eventually landing exclusively on Apple TV+. It is based on a series of murders in the Osage tribe in 1920s Oklahoma and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser.

NME managed to catch an advanced screening of the film earlier this year, with Lou Thomas giving the film a glowing five-star review. Thomas wrote: “This is among Scorsese’s most important work. Popular music from the 1920s, Native American songs and Robbie Robertson’s bluesy score help round off this remarkable Western, a film that will linger in the minds of its audience for a long time.”