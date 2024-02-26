Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell dies aged 49

Marvel and Star Trek actor Kenneth Mitchell has passed away aged 49.

The news of the actor’s death due to complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) was announced by his family over the weekend.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” they said in a statement.

They added: “For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment.

“He lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion, and community. Ken was an inspirational work of art to all the hearts he touched.”

His family also said that Mitchell requested that any gifts be directed towards ALS research or in support of his children.

Many have paid tribute to the actor in the comments, with Daredevil‘s Deborah Ann Woll writing: “I’m so sorry,” while Scream‘s Skeet Ulrich said: “You will never ever be forgotten!! You are embedded in the hearts and minds of so many. You will always be an inspiration. All my love to you and your beautiful family.”

Mitchell played the role of Joseph Danvers, the father of Brie Larson’s character Carol Danvers, in 2019’s Captain Marvel, and portrayed numerous Klingon roles in TV series Star Trek: Discovery, also lending his voice to animated show Star Trek: Lower Decks.

In season three of Discovery, the show accommodated Mitchell’s ALS and need for a wheelchair by giving his character Aurellio a hoverchair.

Star Trek shared a tribute to Mitchell on their website, writing: “The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world.”

Speaking in 2020 about his ALS diagnosis, Mitchell told People: “The moment that they told us it was [ALS], it was like I was in my own movie. That’s what it felt like, like I was watching that scene where someone is being told that they have a terminal illness. It was just a complete disbelief, a shock.”