Marvel boss Kevin Feige responds to rumours about future ‘Secret Wars’ movie

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has addressed ongoing rumours about a forthcoming Secret Wars movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Back in 2018, Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo said that they would be open to creating movies within the MCU again in the future, pinpointing a Secret Wars film as a project they would specifically like to work on.

“If we’re moving into this world of crossover events, certainly that affords opportunity for other large-scale stories from the books like Secret Wars… There’s big potential moving forward if the Fox/Disney deal closes,” they said.

Advertisement

“[We] feel like the mission of the Marvel Universe is to keep expanding and surprising people. Surprise them with casting choices, surprise them with story choices.”

Since then, there has been consistent speculation from Marvel fans that a Secret Wars movie is in the works, and the studio’s boss has now responded, admitting he has seen the rumours circling.

“I’ve seen those rumours as well. Why is everyone talking about that now? That’s what I want to know,” Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com.

“I think one person writes about it, and then another person writes about it, and then everybody’s writing about it, and then it’s happening.”

The 1984 Secret Wars comic book series was the first superhero team crossover and saw the Avengers teaming up with the likes of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.

Advertisement

“Secret Wars is a great, giant crossover,” Feige said. “There are a lot of great, giant crossovers that we could [adapt] – it’s the ongoing embarrassment of riches of Marvel.

“We’ve already started filming our 31st and 32nd MCU features, not counting that we’re going on seven, eight Disney+ series, and you can still be asked about other things that you haven’t [touched] yet. And that is remarkable.”

Elsewhere in the MCU, the new teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken the record for most views in its first 24 hours.

The No Way Home trailer picked up a huge 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube, beating the record held by Avengers: Endgame, which had garnered 289 million views in the same period in 2019.