Marvel delays slate of upcoming movies due to “production shifts”

Marvel has announced delays to a host of its planned movies due to COVID-related “production shifts”.

Among the films with their releases pushed back, as announced by studio boss Kevin Feige, are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love And Thunder.

In a statement shared with Variety, Feige said the delays were down to “production shifts and changes” and confirmed that all the films will still be under the Marvel umbrella.

“So all the Marvel slots are the same, we’re just shifting the movies coming out,” he added. “And yes, Strange has moved six weeks, so instead of there being three months between Marvel movies, there’ll be five months between Marvel movies. I think that we can all handle that.”

Doctor Strange 2 is one of the movies with a shifted release date. After originally being set for a March release date next year, it will now be released on May 6, 2022, while Thor: Love And Thunder has been moved back from the same date (May 6) to July 8 to accommodate the new Doctor Strange film.

The highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, was originally set to land on July 8, but after the Thor sequel was shifted to that date, the new Black Panther film is set to arrive on November 11 next year.

Continuing the same trend, The Marvels is now moved back from November 11 to February 17, 2023, while Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania‘s February 17 date now moves to July 28, 2023.

Elsewhere, it was reported this week that Harry Styles is reportedly set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros.

The musician-turned-actor will reportedly play Thanos’ brother Eros in future Marvel films, with the news revealed at the premiere of Eternals.