Marvel producer on Harry Styles’ character Starfox: “There are more stories to be told”

Nate Moore – the co-producer of Marvel‘s 2021 film Eternals – has teased further projects with Harry Styles‘ character of Starfox (aka Eros) from the film.

Speaking on Crew Call, a podcast produced by Deadline, Moore was asked by host Anthony D’Alessandro if Styles’ appearance in the movie was “just a stunt”. Moore refuted this claim, stating that the production team “certainly didn’t cast Harry for a tag”.

“There are more stories to be told with that character,” said Moore of Starfox. “He’s fascinating. He has a really interesting connection with Thanos — they’re half-brothers, they share the same father. He has an interesting power set… he’s a complicated character, but a really fun character.”

More added that Styles “is as charming as you think you want him to be” in person. “I think there’s no limit to how popular that character’s gonna be once we get to bring him back,” he concluded.

Styles was cast in the role by Eternals director Chloé Zhao, who said that having him in the film was “very much a package deal”. “I [had] kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting,” Zhao said. “After meeting him, I realised he is that character – the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him.”

In July 2022, Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige teased further “adventures” between Styles’ character and Pip, a troll-like CGI character voiced by comedian Patton Oswalt. Both characters appeared in a post-credits scene of Eternals, which was released in 2021 and also starred Kit Harrington, Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan.

“The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us,” Feige said during an interview with MTV News.