Marvel’s Ironheart to make MCU debut in ‘Black Panther 2’

Ironheart will make her debut appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed.

Set to be played by Dominique Thorne (Judas And The Black Messiah, If Beale Street Could Talk) in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Ironheart is a superhero created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato in 2016, who also goes by the name Riri Williams.

After Disney announced last December a Disney+ series was in the works for the character, Feige has since confirmed when she’ll make her on-screen debut.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Feige said: “We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first.

“She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series.”

Ryan Coogler is returning as director for the Black Panther sequel, which is expected to star Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Daniel Kaluuya, with speculation around whether Michael B. Jordan will be back.

It’s unclear at this point how the sequel will address Chadwick Boseman’s death, who played the title character in the first film.

Ironheart is described as a “certified super-genius” who, in the comics, crafts a suit of armour similar to Iron Man. With Tony Stark’s absence following Avengers: Endgame, it’s possible Ironheart could become his flying suit of armour replacement of sorts.

Chinaka Hodge will serve as head writer on the series, although it’s unclear when Ironheart will be released.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released July 8, 2022.