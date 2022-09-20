‘Mat Kilau’ director reacts to negative Netflix reviews: “So long as audiences continue watching”

Mat Kilau director Syamsul Yusuf has called himself the “happiest film director in the world” following a drove of negative reviews from Netflix viewers.

Speaking to local outlet Berita Harian, Yusof said that he was the “happiest film director in the world” adding, “I accept every criticism, whether it’s good or bad. That’s normal to me. So long as audiences continue watching the film.”

Explaining that receiving criticism was common, he concluded, “What is important is that my film continues to be discussed and watched until it circulates more.”

Advertisement

Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan premiered globally on Netflix on September 16 in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebrations. Now the highest-grossing Malaysian film of all time, it earned MYR12million in the first four days following its release, eventually taking in MYR90million in 33 days in the last reported figure.

The takings surpassed the record previously set in 2018 by the horror film Munafik 2 (also helmed by Yusof), which previously earned MYR48 million. However, some audiences have been less than impressed upon viewing the recent film on the streaming service.

One scathing tweet read, “Syamsul Yusof extends his unbroken streak of terrible filmmaking. If you only pay attention to the dialog, it also works as comedy. Otherwise, it’s a firehose-like stream of ahistorical Malay & Islamic symbolism,” while another user lamented, “it’s like early 2000s production. The colour is painful to watch.”

See more reactions from viewers below.

Baru tgk trailer kat Netflix, terus xjdi nk tgk lansung. Pening kepala. Mcmana lah korang sanggup tgk. Kejadah apa kamera mcm tu. Oh wait…. Patutlah…. pic.twitter.com/pd1b5HYnaJ — Dean of Deen : (@Mulut_Cabai) September 18, 2022

Mat Kilau is in the Malaysian top ten on Netflix, just because people wanna see how bad it really is. — sharveindran (@sharvein2898) September 19, 2022

Mat Kilau. Choreography ✅

Patriotic ✅

Dialogues ❌

Camera movements ❌

Scene transition ❌

Plot 〽️ 5.5/10. pic.twitter.com/KODd4CYXAA — Iz'an Rosmani (@izan_rosmani) September 17, 2022

Advertisement

What people (initially) think are the reasons mat kilau is no 1:

awesome cinematography, soundtrack, great cgi and fight choreography. Why its really no 1 in Malaysia:

Malaysians crave movies depicting local figures as inspiring heroes. — Yus (@itsyusri) September 16, 2022

A sequel to Mat Kilau is reportedly in the works at Kembara Studio, with the studio’s managing director Abdul Rahman Mt. Dali claiming that the storyline is already prepared. He also revealed plans for a spin-off film that would serve as an “expansion” to the saga which would highlight other characters related to the movie’s lead protagonist Mat Kilau is also in the works.