‘Mat Kilau’ is now the highest-grossing Malaysian movie of all time

Historical drama Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan has now become the highest-grossing Malaysian film of all time.

According to the New Straits Times, the film has collected a total of RM51.8 million at regional box offices. The earnings come after just 13 days in Malaysian, Singaporean, and Bruneian cinemas.

Its box office record surpasses the record previously set in 2018 by the horror film Munafik 2, which previously earned RM48 million. The film was directed by Syamsul Yusof, who also helmed Mat Kilau.

In its initial week, Mat Kilau earned RM23.3 million, which was itself a record in Malaysian cinemas. Its first-week performance outshone returns by competing Hollywood blockbusters, including Minions: The Rise Of Gru, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Watch the trailer for Mat Kilau below.

The film stars Singaporean actor Adi Putra as Mat Kilau bin Imam Rasu, a Malay warrior who fought against British colonialism in Pahang prior to Malaysia’s independence in the late 1800s. Other actors in the film’s cast include Wan Hanafi Su, Beto Kusyairy, Khir Rahman, Fattah Amin and Johan As’ari.

Mat Kilau underwent a long production process, which lasted approximately 15 years. The movie was first announced in 2007, but production only began in 2018. Principal photography took place in Perak, Pahang, Melaka and Selangor, and was shot with a budget of RM8 million over 100 days.