‘Mat Kilau’ sequel and spin-off film in the works at Kembara Studio

A sequel to Malaysia’s biggest-ever box office hit Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan is reportedly in the works at Kembara Studio.

Kembara Studio managing director Abdul Rahman Mt. Dali told Utusan Malaysia that the follow-up to the highest-grossing Malaysian film of all time was in the works, with its storyline already prepared.

“Yes, we will continue [the saga]. Furthermore, the script [to the sequel] has already been written,” he was quoted as saying. “I predict that the storyline for the second film would be more interesting [than the first].”

According to Utusan‘s report, Abdul Rahman also said there are plans for a spin-off film that would serve as an “expansion” to the saga, which would highlight other characters related to the movie’s lead protagonist Mat Kilau.

“That [spinoff] film will be a support film before Mat Kilau 2 is produced later. We cannot reveal all details yet. Everything is being planned out.”

Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan has earned a total of RM51.8 million at regional box offices after just 13 days of being screened in Malaysian, Singaporean, and Bruneian cinemas, the New Straits Times reported. The film is now the highest-grossing Malaysian film of all time.

Watch the trailer for Mat Kilau below.

The box office record surpassed a previous one set by horror flick Munafik 2, which earned RM48mil. Both movies were directed by 38-year-old actor Syamsul Yusof.

In its first week, Mat Kilau – starring Singaporean actor Adi Putra, and Malaysian peers Wan Hanafi Su, Beto Kusyrairy, Khir Rahman, Fattah Amin, and Johan As’ari, among others – had earned RM23.3 million.

The release of Mat Kilau has outperformed Hollywood blockbusters such as Minions: The Rise Of Gru, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Top Gun: Maverick in Malaysian cinemas.

The movie chronicles the life of Mat Kilau bin Imam Rasu, a Malay warrior and silat martial artist who rebelled against British colonisers in Pahang in the late 1800s, decades before Malaysia claimed independence.