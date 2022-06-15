‘Matilda’ trailer reveals first look at Emma Thompson’s Miss Trunchball

The film adaptation of Matilda The Musical has unveiled its first official trailer, giving fans a proper look at Emma Thompson’s Miss Trunchball.

Titled Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, the upcoming film stars Alisha Weir as the titular child prodigy, with Thompson as the cruel headteacher, and James Bond star Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey.

Other cast members include Line Of Duty‘s Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseboroug as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, while comedian Sindhu Vee plays librarian Mrs Phelps.

The teaser trailer, which you can check out below, gives a taste of one of the musical numbers that will feature in the film, as well as a sneak peek at some of the characters.

In addition to getting a first-look at Thompson’s character, the trailer sees Bruce Bogtrotter tucking into a chocolate cake, as well as Matilda bonding with Miss Honey outside the classroom.

Directed by Matthew Warchus and written by Dennis Kelly, the upcoming film is adapted from Tim Minchin’s Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, which debuted in the West End in 2011. The musical itself is adapted from Roald Dahl’s book.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.”

Roald Dahl’s story was first adapted for the big screen in 1996, with Mara Wilson starring as Matilda and Pam Ferris playing Miss Trunchball. Embeth Davidtz played Miss Honey, while Danny DeVito both directed and starred as Mr. Wormwood.

The upcoming adaptation will screen exclusively in UK cinemas on December 2.