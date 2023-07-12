Matt Damon “fell into a depression” making one of his worst movies

Matt Damon has recalled the time he “fell into a depression” while making a project that was not what he “hoped it would be”.

The actor – who has starred in a number of acclaimed films through the years, including Good Will Hunting, The Talented Mr Ripley and The Martian – did not name the film he was referring to, but remembered feeling regret during production.

“Without naming any particular movies…sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know, perhaps, might not be what you had hoped it would be, and you’re still making it,” he said during an interview with YouTube channel Jake’s Takes.

“And I remember halfway through production and you’ve still got months to go and you’ve taken your family somewhere, you know, and you’ve inconvenienced them, and I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, what have I done?”

Some of Damon’s more recent films, including 2017’s Suburbicon and Downsizing, were critically panned.

The actor recalled the reaction of his wife, Luciana Barroso. “She just said, ‘We’re here now’.”

“You know, and it was like… I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort.

“And if you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you’re a pro, and she really helped me with that.”

Damon’s latest role is playing Lieutenant General Leslie Groves in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which has been praised by critics in early reactions as a “knockout” and the director’s “most impressive work yet”.

Elsewhere, back in April it was revealed that Ben Affleck and Damon blew all the money they made from their Oscar winning film Good Will Hunting in just six months.