Matt Damon had to kiss Scarlett Johansson after she ate an onion sandwich

Matt Damon has recalled having to kiss Scarlett Johansson for a scene after she ate an onion sandwich.

The pair starred together in the 2011 film We Bought A Zoo, and Damon made the revelation in a new interview.

He and his Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt were playing a game during a video interview with LadBible where they had to agree or disagree with posed statements.

After receiving the statement: “You should tell someone if they have bad breath,” Damon told the story of having to kiss Johansson on set after she ate an onion sandwich for lunch, joking that it was “hell” and adding: “Can you image how horrible that was for me?”

He added: “We went to lunch and she and I both thought it was over. She ate an onion sandwich for lunch and she came in and Cameron Crowe had set the camera up and it was a tight shot of the kiss, and she goes, ‘Oh shit, I literally just had an onion sandwich!’.”

Elsewhere, Damon has revealed that he was planning to take a break from acting when he got a call from Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly as part of EW‘s Around The Table interview with the rest of the Oppenheimer cast, Damon revealed that he had negotiated with his wife to take a break from acting unless Nolan called him up for a role.

“This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true,” Damon said to his cast mates. “I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in Interstellar and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­— this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called.”

In Oppenheimer, Damon plays the role of Leslie Groves, who was the director of the Manhattan Project. Groves personally recruited J. Robert Oppenheimer (played in the film by Cillian Murphy) to lead the project at Los Alamos.

He also recently shared his love for the “epic” and “fantastic” band Inhaler.