Maya Rudolph parodies ‘The Shining’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live has poked fun at The Shining for a new skit starring Maya Rudolph.

The star, who was a former regular player in the US comedy show, returned over the weekend to host.

As part of her stint, she starred in sketch ‘The Maya-ing’, which took on the style of the Stanley Kubrick film as Rudolph is visited by some familiar SNL faces.

Among them are Tina Fey (as former SNL writer Gloria Zelwig), Kristen Wiig (who parodies the spooky twin girls) and Rachel Dratch (who appears in the bathtub), while current cast member Kenan Thompson also pops up.

The sketch ends in much the same way as The Shining, with Rudolph added to a photo with past cast members including Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi and Gilda Radner.

In a separate sketch, the host also revived her Beyoncé impression as she played the singer taking on the YouTube challenge Hot Ones.

The episode also saw Pete Davidson play Eminem with a parody of ‘Without Me’ to explain how NFTs work.

Rudolph’s SNL hot streak comes after she won an Emmy Award for her regular role as Vice President Kamala Harris on the show.

“I’m so grateful, always, to be a part of that place,” she told Jimmy Fallon of working on SNL recently. “And then like, when in my wildest dreams did I think there would ever be a candidate that looks remotely close to whatever this is? It’s my civic duty. I gotta do it.”

Meanwhile, The Shining was recently re-cut as ’90s sitcom, removing the horror elements to make it into jovial opening credits.

Last year, HBO announced that a new series inspired by The Shining called Overlook was on the way, produced by J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson.

The series is described as “a horror-thriller series that explores the untold stories of the Overlook Hotel, the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction.”