Meg Ryan reveals reason behind “giant break” from Hollywood

Meg Ryan has explained why she took a “giant break” from Hollywood ahead of her first film in eight years.

The actor stars opposite David Duchovny in upcoming romantic comedy What Happens Later, which she also co-wrote and directed. It marks her first film appearance since her 2015 directorial debut, Ithaca.

Speaking to People about her absence from Hollywood, Ryan explained that she wanted to dedicate time to other parts of her life outside of work, including being a mother to her two kids, Jack Quaid (The Boys), with her ex-husband Dennis Quaid, and daughter Daisy True, who she adopted in 2006.

Advertisement

“I took a giant break because I felt like there’s just so many other parts of my experience as a human being I wanted to develop,” Ryan said. “It’s nice to think of it as a job and not a lifestyle. And that is a great way of navigating it for me.”

Based on the play Shooting Star by Steven Dietz, What Happens Later follows two ex-lovers who are snowed in overnight at an airport.

A tagline for the film reads: “What if late one snowy night you came face to face with someone from your long ago? Someone who once held your secrets, because once, long ago, that person held your heart.”

“The essence of it is these two people who are stuck together,” Ryan said. “I just love that idea that we’re held in a space, even if it feels conflicted, maybe for reasons that heal them.”

What Happens Later is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 3, 2023.

Advertisement

Ryan had her breakthrough role in 1989’s When Harry Met Sally, before going on to star in other rom-coms like Sleepless In Seattle and You’ve Got Mail.