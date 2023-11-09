Megan Fox says she’s previously been in abusive relationships with “very famous people”

Megan Fox has said that she has been in abusive relationships with “very famous people” that “no one knows” about.

The actress has just released a book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which discusses themes of toxic relationships and abuse.

In a new interview on Good Morning America, Fox said that the poetry book was her form of a creative outlet to delve into her “horrific” past relationships.

“This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir. But throughout my life I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships,” she said.

“I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy with, I guess we could say, who were horrific people. And also very famous — very famous — people,” Fox added. “But no one knows that I was involved with those people.”

Fox is currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, who she says encouraged her to write the poetry book. She added that some of the poems she wrote didn’t get published in fear of the scrutiny they could possibly bring her.

“Some of it is too much when you’re a known person,” explained Fox. “If I had the freedom of just being a poet and people not really wanting to dig too much into my personal life, I would have included more entries like that.”

Fox previously told People that some aspects of the book are “literal”, while “other parts are allegorical” but “all of it is something women can relate to.”

“Relationships are complicated,” she said. “For most of us it’s not a fairy tale. Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war. But through a wound enters an opportunity to grow and become a stronger more whole version of yourself.”

When she announced the book in August, Fox said in a statement: “I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.” You can buy the book here via Simon & Schuster.