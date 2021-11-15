Mel Gibson confirms he’ll direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Mel Gibson has confirmed he’s set to direct Lethal Weapon 5.

The actor, who has starred in the franchise as Martin Riggs opposite Danny Glover as Roger Murtaugh since 1987, will be following in the footsteps of the late Richard Donner.

Gibson confirmed the news at a fan event in London, An Experience with Mel Gibson, which took place at Intercontinental London – The 02 on Saturday (November 13).

“The man who directed all the Lethal films, Richard Donner, he was a big guy,” Gibson told the crowd during the event.