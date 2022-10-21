Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 adds ‘Deleter’ starring Nadine Lustre to lineup

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2022 has announced its final lineup of movies which includes the horror film Deleter starring Nadine Lustre.

According to ABS-CBN, the festival’s announcement of four additional entries on Thursday completes its full lineup of eight feature-film titles, which also include those staring actors Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca, and Edu Manzano.

Aside from Viva Film’s Deleter – directed by Mikhail Red – other newly-mentioned films taking part in the Christmas festival consists of Family Matters from Cineko Productions and directors Enrico Roque, Ladylyn de Guzman, and Patrick Meneses, as well as Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told from Borracho Film Production and director Lester Dimaranan.

MMFF will also include My Father, Myself, which was directed by Joel Lamangan and produced by 3:16 Media Network.

The 2022 festival, which enters its 48th edition this year, carries the theme “Balik Saya” (“My Return”). On Facebook, the organisers said the festival will run from December 25, 2022 until January 7, 2023 in theaters nationwide with required health protocols.

MMFF 2022 Official Entries AnnouncedThe biggest, most popular and the widely supported and anticipated 48th Metro… Posted by Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Official on Thursday, October 20, 2022

The “Gabi Ng Parangal”, or awards night for the festival will be on December 27, the organisers announced.

The festival’s executive committee said that the four newly-added films were all completed, and were among a “record high” 22 film submissions considered for this year’s edition.

In July, MMFF announced the inclusion of ABS-CBN Films Productions’ Labyu With An Accent and Partners in Crime, as well as Nananahimik Ang Gabi from Rein Entertainment Productions, and My Teacher by Ten17P, the ABS-CBN reported.

The committee, led by veteran actress Boots Anson-Rodrigo, said the eight entries were evaluated on artistic excellence (40%), commercial appeal (40%), local cultural values (10%), and global appeal (10%).

“It is a collegial decision of a deliberative body,” Rodrigo said in the Facebook post.

“Let us watch the MMFF in theaters once more. We are happy with the list of entries, which has a wide mix of genres. We are excited and looking forward to MMFF 2022 becoming a success.”

The first teaser for Deleter was released in late September, providing movie-goers with a preview of the technological thriller which sees Lustre taking on the lead role as online content moderator Lyra, who faces trauma from watching disturbing footage in her job and which she hides from her colleagues.