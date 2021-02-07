Michael B. Jordan has celebrated his late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman’s record-breaking posthumous SAG Awards nominations.

Boseman lead the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, announced this week, with a historic four nods.

The Guild release the full list of nominees on Thursday (February 4), which included nominations for Boseman for his lead performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods, and for his work in the ensembles of both.

Celebrating the achievement, Jordan wrote on Instagram: “4. Still setting the bar higher. Miss you big homie.”

Marvel boss Kevin Feige reflected on Boseman’s passing last year and explained why he will not be replaced with another actor in Black Panther 2.

“I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family,” he said.

“Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it’s for that reason that we will not recast the character.”

In November last year, Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Announcing the actor as this year’s Hero for the Ages, Downey Jr. said, “There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman.”

Cheadle added: “Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there. And with every role, he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unify people in their love for his work and their respect for him as a person.”