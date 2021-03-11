Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed III, it has been confirmed.

Jordan, who starred as Adonis “Donnie” Johnson Creed in the first two films (which continued Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky series), has long been linked to the director’s chair. His Creed co-star Tessa Thompson revealed back in December that the actor would be directing the third instalment of the boxing movie series.

That has now been confirmed, with MGM announcing overnight that Creed III will be directed by Jordan and is set for release in November 2022 (via Deadline).

Advertisement

As well as Jordan and Thompson, Phylicia Rashad will star in the new film, which is being written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin based on an outline by Creed director Ryan Coogler. It’s not yet clear if Stallone will appear in Creed III as Rocky Balboa.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” Jordan said in a statement.

“Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington [in the upcoming film Journal For Jordan] and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.

“This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

Advertisement

Last week a trailer for Without Remorse, an upcoming action thriller starring Jordan, was released.