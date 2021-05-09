Michael B. Jordan confirms ‘Creed III’ will begin filming later this year

Michael B. Jordan has confirmed that production on Creed III is set to begin later this year.

The actor – who will reprise the role of Adonis ‘Donnie’ Creed in the sequel – is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming third movie in the Rocky spin-off series.

Speaking in a new interview on The Jess Cagle Podcast w/ Julia Cunningham, Jordan gave an update on when work will start on Creed III, explaining he will begin prepping once promo on his latest film, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, ends.

“Probably before the end of the year, probably mid-November or so. Right after this one [Without Remorse], I’m in full prep mode.”

Also discussing his relationship with director Ryan Coogler, who cast Jordan in 2015’s Creed – with whom he also worked on 2013’s Fruitvale Station and 2018’s Black Panther – he said their earlier work didn’t play into his role in the boxing franchise.

“Legend has it, Ryan, he pitched me this movie before we even shot Fruitvale Station, our first movie together, before we even shot one frame,” Jordan said. “It speaks to our relationship because I was like, ‘Cool, let’s do it’.

“So we were pitching that movie while we were getting ready to shoot Fruitvale. It all just kinda fell into place. You never really know it’s gonna be as big or take a life of it’s own as much as it actually did.”

He continued: “But we were telling an honest story from a real place. Ryan’s connection with this was his father and his Rocky films, were personal. If you know Ryan Coogler, you know he’s all heart and things that are grounded and mean something to.

“I kinda adopted that ambition and that spirit, in building this character and that Creed world. I started to daydream and think about what a potential Creed II, at that time, would be.”

He concluded: “And then we knock out a Creed II and it’s like, ‘Alright, if I ever got the opportunity to step behind the camera, this is kinda where I wanna see Adonis and his family go. This is the story I wanna tell.’ I’m blessed enough to be in that position to be able to do that now.”

Jordan had long been linked to the director’s chair, with his Creed co-star Tessa Thompson revealing last December that the actor would be directing the third instalment of the boxing movie series.

As well as Jordan and Thompson, Phylicia Rashad will star in the new film, which is being written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin based on an outline by director Coogler.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” Jordan previously said in a statement.

“Creed III is that moment – a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington [in the upcoming film Journal For Jordan] and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.

“This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

Last month, Sylvester Stallone confirmed that he will not be returning as Rocky Balboa in Creed III.