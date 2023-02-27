Michael B. Jordan meets person who “teased him” at high school in awkward interview

Michael B. Jordan has crossed paths with a high school contemporary who used to ‘tease him’ in an awkward red carpet moment.

Lore’l of The Morning Hustle revealed in a recent podcast chat on Undressing Room that she and others used to make fun of the actor because of his name.

“You know what’s so crazy? I went to school with Michael B. Jordan at a point in life,” she recalled. “And to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan.

“And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark, that’s the hood. We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!”

During a recent red carpet event for Creed III, Jordan was interviewed by Lore’l, where she referred to the fact that they went to school together.

“[I was] the corny kid, right?” he replied, referencing her recent podcast chat.

“I did not say that! [I was] misquoted, for sure,” she replied, though Jordan noted: “I heard it. I heard it. It’s all good. What’s up?”

“I said we used to make fun of the name,” she then said. “But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here.”

When the interview was wrapping up, Lore’l quipped: “Well, you’re not corny anymore,” before Jordan appeared to walk away.

Jordan is currently starring in Creed III, where he also serves as director for the first time.

Following the release of the new sequel, the actor recently revealed that there are already plans for a fourth film.

“I just want to expand the Creed-verse within reason, but definitely expect other things around Creed for sure,” he told IGN.

In a four-star review of Creed III, NME wrote: “Creed III isn’t quite a knockout, but only a fool would come away questioning whether this seasoned slugger of a franchise has more rounds left in it. Bring on Creed IV.”