Michael B. Jordan pens eulogy to Chadwick Boseman: “You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you”

Michael B. Jordan has shared an emotional eulogy to his Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on August 29 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Jordan shared the tribute on Instagram today (September 1), along with several photos of the pair.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time,” Jordan wrote.

Advertisement

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever.”

Jordan continued, explaining that their connection first began when he took over Chadwick’s role of Reggie Porter on the ABC soap opera All My Children. As reported by Variety, Chadwick was let go from the role when he questioned his character’s stereotypical depiction.

“Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old, you paved the way for me,” Jordan added.

“You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are,” he continued.

“Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.”

Jordan concluded his eulogy by declaring to live his life following the example set by Chadwick, and reminisced of their time together.

Advertisement

“I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts,” he wrote.

“I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. ‘Is this your king!?’ Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”

Tributes to Chadwick have been paid by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, co-star Danai Gurira, NBA star Lebron James, the family of James Brown and many more.

Recently, residents of Chadwick’s hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, created a petition to replace a Confederate monument with a statue of Chadwick. The petition creator, under the name Anderson Citizen, said it was “important that we honour a true local legend by immortalising him in stone in front of the courthouse”.