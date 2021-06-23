Michael B. Jordan to rename rum brand after Nicki Minaj criticism

Michael B. Jordan will be renaming his rum brand after attracting criticism for calling it J’Ouvert.

The actor was accused of cultural appropriation, after filing a trademark for the word and claiming it has “no meaning in a foreign language”.

‘J’Ouvert’ signals the start of carnival in the Caribbean and is emblematic of traditions in Trinidad and Tobago. Nicki Minaj, who is from Trinidad, called Jordan’s company name “offensive”.

Advertisement

The singer reposted an explanation from Instagram user xaria_rae unpacking the history of J’Ouvert, and captioned her post: “I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive – but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper.”

Take a look at some other reactions here:

since michael b jordan's nasty ass went on an imperialist run and stole a very important part of trinbagonian culture, here's a thread educating you on what's going on and the TRUE meaning/history of j'ouvert 🇹🇹 — n-ice guy⁷ (@yooncaimin) June 20, 2021

Michael B Jordan got to trademark “j’ouvert” and it was allowed?

When Kim K tried to trademark Kimono what happened?

Nah, sumn haffi do — ✨CoconutCrescendo🇻🇨 (@TheMizzCandy) June 20, 2021

Michael B Jordan never been to jouvert or mass. But has the nerve to want to profit off West Indian culture and call it Jouvert Rum…. pic.twitter.com/RT8O3InIwm — D.D. Aesthetic | IG:_iamdda 🇻🇨✨💅🏾🐰 (@_iamdda) June 20, 2021

Advertisement

Jordan subsequently posted an apology on his Instagram Stories. “I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on,” he wrote.

“Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations …

“We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan recently teased the possibility of returning to star in Black Panther 2 as Erik Killmonger.

Jordan was asked what the likelihood of him returning for Black Panther 2 was on a scale of 1 (never) to 10 (certain) in an interview with Jess Cagle. He said: “I’m gonna have to go with a solid 2.

“I didn’t want to go zero! Never say never. I can’t predict the future.”