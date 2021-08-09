Michael Keaton investigates 9/11 in trailer for Netflix drama ‘Worth’

Michael Keaton stars as an attorney investigating the aftermath of 9/11 and compensating victims in new Netflix drama Worth – check out the first trailer below.

Keaton stars as Kenneth Feinberg in the new film directed by Sara Colangelo, which is based on true events following the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund launched by Congress.

An official synopsis for Worth reads: “An attorney learns a lesson in empathy when he is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses as a result of the September 11th attacks in 2001.”

Alongside Keaton, Worth will star Amy Ryan, Stanley Tucci, Marc Maron, Tate Donovan and Laura Benanti among others.

The screenplay for the film was written by Max Borenstein, which was featured in the 2008 Black List. David Frankel was initially due to direct the film, before Colangelo, who had previously directed The Kindergarten Teacher, took over in February 2019.

Meanwhile, Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as Batman soon in The Flash. He first played the role in Tim Burton’s 1989 adaptation Batman, and then again in Batman Returns in 1992.

Andy Muschietti’s forthcoming film will see Keaton star opposite Ezra Miller as the titular character, and will see Barry Allen/The Flash go back in time to prevent the murder of his mother – where he accidentally creates another universe protected by Batman, played by Michael Keaton.

DC Films is currently planning a theatrical release for The Flash on November 4, 2022.

Worth will be released worldwide on Netflix on September 3.