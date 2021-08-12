Michael Keaton opens up about returning as Batman

Michael Keaton has opened up in a new interview about returning to his role as Batman.

Keaton recently reprised his role as Batman – who he first played in 1989 in Tim Burton’s Batman and then again in 1992 in Batman Returns – in Andy Muschietti’s upcoming DC Flash film.

Flash will see different versions of the caped crusader on the screen. Ben Affleck will also return to the role he first played in 2016 in Batman v Superman: League of Justice.

In an interview with Jake’s Takes, Keaton said it felt “shockingly normal” to play Batman again and “weird” how familiar it was to be back in Gotham – the fictional city where the Batman stories take place.

He continued: “Like I went, ‘Oh, oh yeah, that’s right'”, he said, on remembering how he felt on his first days on set. “But also then you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories [come back].”

He went on to describe returning to the role as being like a “muscle memory”

You can watch the full interview with Keaton here:

Speaking about Affleck’s return, meanwhile, Muschietti said last year: “His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable.

“…He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

Affleck’s return to the role came as something of a surprise. Last year, Affleck told The New York Times that he left the project due to personal and health issues.

“I showed somebody the Batman script,” Affleck said at the time. “They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.’”

A separate project, The Batman, is also planned with Robert Pattinson the next to take on the role.