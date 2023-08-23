Michael Mann gives update on ‘Heat 2’ movie: “I want to make it”

Michael Mann has given an update on his plans for a sequel to Heat, saying he still wants “to make it”.

Starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, the 1995 critically-acclaimed crime epic is written and directed by Mann. A sequel, Heat 2, was released as a novel last year, which takes place both after and before the original film.

At the time Mann, expressed how he plans to turn the novel into a movie at some point. “It’s totally planned to be a movie,” the director said at the time. “Is it a modest movie? No. Is it a very expensive series? No. It’s going to be one large movie.”

Now, Mann, who is currently directing the autobiographical drama Ferrari, about Enzo Ferrari, starring Adam Driver, has spoken further about his plans for Heat 2.

He told Variety, in a new interview: “The thing is, I don’t think about mortality. I’m busy. What good would it do me? If I absolutely had to make Heat 2, I wouldn’t have got lost in this beautiful story of Ferrari. And I took two years to write a novel,” said Mann.

“Fortunately, it became a New York Times No. 1 bestseller. The things I’m into are things that fascinate me and keep me moving forward.”

He added: “Don’t misunderstand. I want to make it. But if I don’t, I won’t be incomplete.”

Since Heat, Mann has directed The Insider, Ali, Collateral, Miami Vice, Public Enemies and 2015’s Blackhat starring Chris Hemsworth.

Ferrari, which also stars Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, is due for release in UK cinemas on December 26.