Michelle Pfeiffer has revealed that she turned down a role in the iconic The Silence Of The Lambs.

The revelation comes as new TV series Clarice, a spin-off of the legendary 1991 film, gets ready to air in the US this month.

“With Silence of the Lambs, I was trepidatious,” Pfeiffer told the New Yorker in a new interview. “There was such evil in that film.

Advertisement

“The thing I most regret is missing the opportunity to do another film with [director] Jonathan [Demme].”

Singling out the film’s finale as a particular stumbling block to her participation, she added: “It was that evil won in the end, that at the end of the film evil ruled out. I was uncomfortable with that ending. I didn’t want to put that out in the world.”

New CBS Silence Of The Lambs spin-off Clarice is set a year after the events of the classic 1991 Hannibal Lecter film, with Rebecca Breeds taking over the role originally made famous by Jodie Foster.

The show is described as “a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington DC”.

Advertisement

Clarice will premiere on CBS on February 11, 2021. There is no release date confirmed for the UK as of yet.