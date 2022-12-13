Malaysia’s Michelle Yeoh and Philippines’ Dolly de Leon nominated for Golden Globes

Malaysia’s Michelle Yeoh and Filipino actress Dolly de Leon have scored Golden Globes nominations for their work on Everything Everywhere All At Once and Triangle of Sadness respectively.

The nominees were announced on NBC’s Today morning show on December 12, revealing that the two Asian actresses have received nods. Yeoh has been nominated for Best Actress for her role in the multiverse-crossing flick Everything Everywhere All At Once, with Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu), Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) and Margot Robbie (Babylon) also announced in the category.

Dolly de Leon clinched a Best Supporting Actress (Motion Picture) nomination for her role in the Palme d’Or-winning Triangle of Sadness by director Ruben Östlund in a category that includes Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Carey Mulligan (She Said).

Next year’s edition of the Golden Globe Awards with be its 80th, and will be held on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin currently leads with eight nominations including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and acting nods for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. Everything Everywhere All At Once also received four other nominations, putting it right behind The Banshees Of Inisherin.

A new video featurette from The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spinoff series of the popular Netflix fantasy shared with NME earlier this month showed off Yeoh as her central new character Scían, a powerful but older warrior who is “the last of the Ghost Tribe”.

“Scían is the last of her clan, a nomadic tribe called the Ghost Clan,” Yeoh explained. “She lives a very hermit life. She lives alone, she lives far away from the crowds. She once was the swordmother of Éile.”