Michelle Yeoh returning to Malaysia for fan meet and greet

Michelle Yeoh, who made history at the Oscars last month, will soon return to her native Malaysia to meet her fans.

This public fanmeet takes place just over a month after Yeoh became the first Asian and Malaysian to win the Best Actress award at the Oscars, for her starring role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. She will celebrate the victory at Pavilion KL’s Centre Court two weeks from now on Tuesday April 18 at 4pm.

According to Malay Mail, no prior registration is required for this homecoming fan event. That night, Yeoh is reportedly due to attend a private concert dinner for the birthday of her mother Janet Yeoh, to whom the actress dedicated her Best Actress victory.

Advertisement

The Pride of Malaysia is coming home!Join us to welcome Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh back to Malaysia, exclusively at… Posted by Pavilion KL on Monday, April 3, 2023

Malaysia rejoiced when Yeoh emerged triumphant at the Oscars in March for Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won seven awards out of 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for the Daniels, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

So consuming was Malaysia’s joy over Yeoh’s win that the government had to debunk an online hoax that claimed the country would get a public holiday to commemorate her Oscars triumph.

And Michelle Yeoh fever continues in her hometown of Ipoh a month on, as The Star reports, where Yeoh’s old schoolmates have erected a billboard to congratulate her on her win. The Convent Old Girls Association and Ave Maria Convent Alumni Association unveiled the billboard in Ipoh on March 29, following several similar congratulatory gestures in the country’s capital of Kuala Lumpur.

Yeoh will soon reunite on screen with her Everything Everywhere All At Once castmates Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese, which premieres May 24.