Watch the first teaser trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ starring Robert Pattinson

The first teaser trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming film Mickey 17 has arrived, alongside news of a 2024 release date.

Warner Bros. shared the 30-second teaser today (December 6), announcing that the film’s release is set for March 29, 2024. The clip focuses on lead actor Robert Pattinson, who stars in the title role and appears sedated in some sort of high-tech vat. The camera twists as it approaches Pattinson, before his eyes flash open and the release date appears.

Mickey 17 serves as an adaptation of the Edward Ashton novel Mickey 7, which was published in February of this year. While plot specifics around Joon-ho’s film – and how closely it will align with the source material – remain scarce, Mickey 17 is said to follow the story of an employee on an expedition to colonise an ice world, who doesn’t want his clone to replace him.

Joon-ho also penned the script for the sci-fi film, and serves as its producer through his company Offscreen. Alongside Pattinson, the film will star the likes of Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo. Reports of Pattinson’s leading role in Micky 17 emerged in January of this year.

The film will mark Joon-ho’s first film effort since 2019’s universally lauded Parasite, which took home Best Picture at the Academy Awards the following year. Also in 2020, it was reported that Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay was working on a television adaptation of Parasite for HBO, with castmate Tilda Swinton later exiting that project in October, 2022.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that documentary about Joon-ho is in production and set to hit screens sometime next year. Titled Yellow Door: Looking For Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film, the documentary will explore the story behind Joon-ho’s unreleased first short film Looking For Paradise, which he created in 1992.