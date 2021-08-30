‘Midnight In A Perfect World’ and ‘Lahi, Hayop’ lead 44th Gawad Urian nominations

Dodo Dayao’s Midnight In A Perfect World and Lav Diaz’s Lahi, Hayop lead the nominations for the 44th Gawad Urian.
The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino (MPP), the organization which confers on the Gawad Urian awards on the best films in the Philippines, has released the list of names that will vie for this year’s prestigious honors.
Midnight In A Perfect World claimed nine nominations including Best Director and Best Film. Lahi, Hayop followed with eight nominations, while Lawrence Fajardo’s Kintsugi, Ben Rekhi’s Watch List and Avid Liongoren’s Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story snagged seven nominations each.
Nominated for the award for Best Film are Aswang, Hayop Ka!, Kintsugi, Lahi, Hayop, Midnight In A Perfect World, A Thousand Cuts and Watch List. Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story – the only nominee for Best Animation – will be the default winner of this year’s award.
Meanwhile, vying for the Best Actor title are Elijah Canlas for He Who is Without Sin, Keann Johnson and Adrian Lindayag for The Boy Foretold by the Stars, Zanjoe Marudo for Malaya, JC Santos for On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets and more.
Best Actress nominees, on the other hand, are granted to names such as Charlie Dizon for Fan Girl, Glaiza de Castro for Midnight in a Perfect World, Alessandra de Rossi for Watch List, Lovi Poe for Malaya and Cristine Reyes for Untrue.
The nominees for Best Documentary have yet to be announced. Check out the complete list of nominations here.
This year’s Gawad Urian award ceremony will happen virtually on October 6 via livestream on MPP’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. More information can be found here.
The nominees for the 44th Gaward Urian Awards are:
Best Film:
Aswang
Hayop Ka!
Kintsugi
Lahi, Hayop
Midnight In A Perfect World
A Thousand Cuts
Watch List
Best Animation:
Hayop Ka!
Best Director:
Joselito Altarejos – Memories Of Forgetting
Alyx Arumpac – Aswang
Dodo Dayao – Midnight In A Perfect World
Dolly Dulu – The Boy Foretold By The Stars
Lav Diaz – Lahi, Hayo
Ramona Diaz – A Thousand Cuts
Lawrence Fajardo – Kintsugi
Antoinette Jadaone – Fan Girl
Avid Liongoren – Hayop Ka!
Ben Rekhi – Watch List
Irene Viallamore – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Best Actress:
Jasmine Curtis-Smith – Alter Me
Glaiza de Castro – Midnight In A Perfect World
Alessandra de Rossi – Watch List
Charlize Dizon – Fan Girl
Shaina Magdayao – Tagpuan
Bela Padilla – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Lovi Poe – Malaya
Sue Ramirez – Finding Agnes
Cristine Reyes – Untrue
Best Actor:
Elijah Canlas – He Who Is Without Sin
Enchong Dee – Alter Me
Noel Escondo – Memories Of Forgetting
Keann Johnson – The Boy Foretold By The Stars
Zanjoe Marudo – Malaya
JC Santos – On Vodka, Beers and Regrets
Best Supporting Actress:
Sandy Andolong – Finding Agnes
Lolita Carbon – Lahi, Hayop
Dexter Doria – Memories Of Forgetting
Hazel Orencia – Lahi, Hayop
Bing Pimentel – Midnight In A Perfect World
Best Supporting Actor:
Micko Laurente – Watch List
Jake Macapagal – Watch List
Jess Mendoza – Watch List
Dino Pastrano – Midnight In A Perfect World
Enzo Pineda – He Who Is Without Sin
Best Music:
Arnel Barbarona – The Highest Peak
Teresa Barrozo – Fan Girl
Len Calvo – Hayop Ka!
Kian Cipriano – On Vodka, Beers and Regrets
Jhaye Cura – The Boy Foretold By The Stars
Malek Lopez, Erwin Romula & Juan Miguel Sobrepena – Midnight In A Perfect World