‘Midnight In A Perfect World’ and ‘Lahi, Hayop’ lead 44th Gawad Urian nominations

Dodo Dayao’s Midnight In A Perfect World and Lav Diaz’s Lahi, Hayop lead the nominations for the 44th Gawad Urian.

The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino (MPP), the organization which confers on the Gawad Urian awards on the best films in the Philippines, has released the list of names that will vie for this year’s prestigious honors.

Midnight In A Perfect World claimed nine nominations including Best Director and Best Film. Lahi, Hayop followed with eight nominations, while Lawrence Fajardo’s Kintsugi, Ben Rekhi’s Watch List and Avid Liongoren’s Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story snagged seven nominations each.

Nominated for the award for Best Film are Aswang, Hayop Ka!, Kintsugi, Lahi, Hayop, Midnight In A Perfect World, A Thousand Cuts and Watch List. Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story – the only nominee for Best Animation – will be the default winner of this year’s award.

Meanwhile, vying for the Best Actor title are Elijah Canlas for He Who is Without Sin, Keann Johnson and Adrian Lindayag for The Boy Foretold by the Stars, Zanjoe Marudo for Malaya, JC Santos for On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets and more.

Best Actress nominees, on the other hand, are granted to names such as Charlie Dizon for Fan Girl, Glaiza de Castro for Midnight in a Perfect World, Alessandra de Rossi for Watch List, Lovi Poe for Malaya and Cristine Reyes for Untrue.

The nominees for Best Documentary have yet to be announced. Check out the complete list of nominations here.

This year’s Gawad Urian award ceremony will happen virtually on October 6 via livestream on MPP’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. More information can be found here.

The nominees for the 44th Gaward Urian Awards are:

Best Film:

Aswang

Hayop Ka!

Kintsugi

Lahi, Hayop

Midnight In A Perfect World

A Thousand Cuts

Watch List

Best Animation:

Hayop Ka!

Best Director:

Joselito Altarejos – Memories Of Forgetting

Alyx Arumpac – Aswang

Dodo Dayao – Midnight In A Perfect World

Dolly Dulu – The Boy Foretold By The Stars

Lav Diaz – Lahi, Hayo

Ramona Diaz – A Thousand Cuts

Lawrence Fajardo – Kintsugi

Antoinette Jadaone – Fan Girl

Avid Liongoren – Hayop Ka!

Ben Rekhi – Watch List

Irene Viallamore – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Best Actress:

Jasmine Curtis-Smith – Alter Me

Glaiza de Castro – Midnight In A Perfect World

Alessandra de Rossi – Watch List

Charlize Dizon – Fan Girl

Shaina Magdayao – Tagpuan

Bela Padilla – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets

Lovi Poe – Malaya

Sue Ramirez – Finding Agnes

Cristine Reyes – Untrue

Best Actor:

Elijah Canlas – He Who Is Without Sin

Enchong Dee – Alter Me

Noel Escondo – Memories Of Forgetting

Keann Johnson – The Boy Foretold By The Stars

Zanjoe Marudo – Malaya

JC Santos – On Vodka, Beers and Regrets

Best Supporting Actress:

Sandy Andolong – Finding Agnes

Lolita Carbon – Lahi, Hayop

Dexter Doria – Memories Of Forgetting

Hazel Orencia – Lahi, Hayop

Bing Pimentel – Midnight In A Perfect World

Best Supporting Actor:

Micko Laurente – Watch List

Jake Macapagal – Watch List

Jess Mendoza – Watch List

Dino Pastrano – Midnight In A Perfect World

Enzo Pineda – He Who Is Without Sin

Best Music:

Arnel Barbarona – The Highest Peak

Teresa Barrozo – Fan Girl

Len Calvo – Hayop Ka!

Kian Cipriano – On Vodka, Beers and Regrets

Jhaye Cura – The Boy Foretold By The Stars

Malek Lopez, Erwin Romula & Juan Miguel Sobrepena – Midnight In A Perfect World