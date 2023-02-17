Mikhail Red and Nadine Lustre reuniting for new horror movie ‘Nokturno’

Director Mikhail Red is set to reunite with his Deleter lead actress Nadine Lustre for a new horror movie set to be released this year.

In a statement shared with ABS-CBN News, Red revealed that Lustre will join him for a new horror movie with the working title ‘Nokturno’ from his production company Evolve Studios. The film will revolve around “a primal and supernatural curse that haunts a rural Filipino family and the daughter who left them to live overseas,” and is set to be released sometime later this year.

Lustre is the only cast member announced for the movie so far.

Red also unveiled a second horror project currently titled ‘Helel’, which means “shining one” in Hebrew. The project, which does not have a lead star yet, is set in the near future and tells the story of a Filipina astronaut who encounters the devil.

In a statement shared with the outlet, Red shared that the films will be reflective of Evolve Studios’ brand of “Filipino stories with exciting plots and imaginative ideas”. “We will take wild swings, aim for spectacle and fresh concepts, yet ground them in sustainable and feasible production,” he explained, adding, “Our films aim to be accessible and exciting to the everyday Filipino audience and will have the craft, production value, and sensibilities for international export as well.”

Red and Lustre’s Deleter took home seven awards at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2022, including the Best Picture award alongside Best Director for Red and Best Actress for Lustre. Following the successful debut of the film, the director has hinted that a sequel to Deleter is possible as “We intended it to be very open-ended. Without spoiling the ending, it poses the question to the audience. We did that on purpose and we’ll see.”