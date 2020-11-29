Miles Teller has said that there is “no green screen” in the new Top Gun movie, claiming that all the action scenes were filmed with “real sweat”.

The 33-year-old actor plays Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 original, and explained that the decision meant a particularly long and intensive production process.

Speaking to Men’s Journal, Teller said: “There is no green screen in a Top Gun movie. Every shot, every stunt, was the result of the work, the real sweat, that we all put into it. The production was over the course of a full year, which was definitely the longest shoot I have ever been part of.

“I had about three months of flight training before starting the movie. That time was important to get comfortable with the crafts but also to build up our G-force tolerance, because all of the aerial elements were shot practically.”

The film’s release has been pushed back until July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, although a trailer was released late last year – watch the action-packed clip below.

Teller also went into more detail regarding the role of ‘Rooster’, the son of the original film’s ill-fated Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw character.

“Playing Goose’s kid and getting to continue that storyline that was established in such a powerful way all those years ago, there is a lot of history there,” he said.

“I think when audiences realise the character I play is that tiny kid they saw in the original, it is going to hit. I was able to see it a couple of weeks ago. The movie just blew me away, and my wife said, ‘That might be the best film I have ever seen.’ She was crying multiple times.”

Earlier this year (April 23), Val Kilmer revealed that he didn’t initially want to appear in the first Top Gun movie, but begged to be in the upcoming reboot.

“The producers went for it. Cruise went for it. Cruise couldn’t have been cooler.… Tom and I took up where we left off. The reunion felt great,” Kilmer said of his role in the upcoming sequel.