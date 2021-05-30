Miles Teller speaks out after being attacked while on vacation in Hawaii

Miles Teller has spoken out for the first time since reportedly being attacked while on vacation in Hawaii.

On Friday (May 28), the actor’s wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, told her Instagram followers that he had been “jumped by 2 men” while they were on holiday with NFL star Aaron Rodgers and his fiancee, Divergent actor Shailene Woodley.

Keleigh’s revelation came hours after TMZ claimed the Teller was “punched in the face” over a dispute about money. Keleigh denied these claims and said the report was “completely false”.

After the news broke, SiriusXM host Pat McAfee commented on the story while sharing a clip from WWE Smackdown in which one wrestler delivered an uppercut to his opponent. “Miles Teller didn’t even eat a shot that hard,” McAfee joked.

Unimpressed with the comment, Teller responded by criticising the radio jock for making light of the situation.”I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud,” Teller wrote.

You can see the tweet below:

I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 29, 2021

McAfee later apologised. “Miles.. I apologize for not knowing the whole story,” he tweeted. “I will fix my position and make it right… with that being said, it was a pretty good segue.”

A spokesperson for the MPD told People on Friday that police “responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party.”

The spokesperson confirmed authorities are investigating the matter. The statement did not make mention of a second suspect and said it could provide “no further information” at the time.

