Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has said she “would love to” play Amy Winehouse in a biopic.

The actress recently made her producing debut while playing the title role in Netflix movie Enola Holmes, in which she portrays Sherlock’s younger sister.

When asked by Netflix Latinoámerica which historical figure she would like to bring to life next, Brown nodded to the late, great musician.

“I wouldn’t say she’s historical but I would love to play Amy Winehouse,” she said.

“I personally think she is like an icon to R&B and blues and basically the whole culture of music. I just love her music and I really was impacted by her whole story – so I would love to play her.”

A biopic about Amy Winehouse was first announced in 2018 when her father Mitch said: “We now feel able to celebrate Amy’s extraordinary life and talent. And we know through the Amy Winehouse Foundation that the true story of her illness can help so many others who might be experiencing similar issues.”

He added: “What we want is somebody to portray Amy in the way that she was… the funny, brilliant, charming and horrible person that she was.

“I wouldn’t mind betting it would be an unknown, young, English – London, Cockney – actress who looks a bit like Amy.”

Reviewing the new film from Millie Bobby Brown, Enola Holmes, NME said: “Guy Ritchie’s box office-busting reboot Sherlock Holmes kick-started a franchise in 2009 – thanks largely to the chemistry of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law – and Enola Holmes might prove an even bigger hit.”

Enola Holmes is now streaming on Netflix.