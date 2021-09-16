‘Minari’ actress Youn Yuh-jung named one of TIME’s Most Influential People of 2021

Oscar-winning Minari actress Youn Yuh-jung has been named one of the Most Influential People of 2021 by TIME.

The veteran South Korean actress recently made history at the 93rd Academy Awards where she took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, beating favourites like Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy and Amanda Seyfried in Mank. The nod made her the first Asian actress to win in the category.

Aside from her Oscar win, Youn had also received the SAG (Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role) and BAFTA Awards (Best Actress in a Supporting Role) for her appearance in Minari.

Advertisement

“It was a year where I simply did the work I always do, but I received far more praise than I deserved,” Youn told South Korean publication MT Star News about being included on TIME’s list, as translated by Soompi.

“I myself am still surprised by the news that I was chosen for TIME’s list of this year’s most influential people,” she added. “I hope that I was someone who had a positive influence on others, and I consider it an honor to have my name included on TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021 alongside people who are far greater than I am.”

Meanwhile, in a write-up for TIME, Youn’s Minari co-star Steven Yeun said that the actress “has forged a path that only she could have”, noting that her roles range from “navigating and breaking through societal expectations to playing fully realized (and deeply human) characters on the screen”.

Minari received a glowing four-star review by NME’s Rhian Daly earlier this year. She described the film as one that is “quiet and restrained, its scenes filled with small subtleties rather than big noise”, all the while examining the “American immigrant experience”.