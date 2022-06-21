‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ set for special Glastonbury screening

Steve Carell has announced a special screening of the new Minions film at this week’s Glastonbury Festival.

The film sees Carell reprise his role as loveable villain Gru in the hugely successful franchise, which has now produced its second Minions spin-off title alongside three Despicable Me movies – with Despicable Me 4 expected to arrive in 2024.

“Hello Glastonbury,” Carell begins. “I’m Steve Carrell, and it is my pleasure to announce that my minions are bringing our new film, Minions: The Rise Of Gru, to Glastonbury Festival on Friday, June 24.

“Come along to the famous Pilton Palais tent for an extra special screening, and be one of those very first people in the UK to see it. I hope you enjoy the film and have an amazing time.”

Watch the clip below:

Steve Carell has a special announcement about one of our films! pic.twitter.com/Wjf9Uss8k0 — Pilton Palais (@PiltonPalais) June 21, 2022

Last week (June 14), Carell auditioned to become the newest member of Australian children’s music group The Wiggles in a new promotional skit.

The clip was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Universal Pictures, the film production company behind Minions: The Rise of Gru. In it, the comedy veteran tries his hand at joining The Wiggles during a virtual video call, telling the band he’s a longtime fan.

“This is amazing. It’s so, so good to see you,” Carell said. “I want to say that I am a huge fan of your work. The old stuff, the new stuff. I saw you on tour in ’91.”

Brockhampton also shared their cover of Kool & The Gang‘s 1973 song ‘Hollywood Swinging’ from Minions: The Rise Of Gru this week.

The Texas boyband – who are now on an “indefinite hiatus” after playing their “last-ever show” in April – contributed to the star-studded official soundtrack for the film, which hits cinemas globally on July 1.