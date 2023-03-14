Mira Sorvino “baffled beyond belief” that father Paul Sorvino was omitted from Oscars in memoriam segment

Mira Sorvino has said she is “baffled beyond belief” that her father, the late actor Paul Sorvino, was left out of the in memoriam segment at this year’s Oscars.

Sorvino, who won Academy Award for her performance in the 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, recently took to Instagram to share footage of her father’s tearful reaction to her win.

However, having shared the video before the Oscars began, she later edited the video’s caption after discovering that her father had been omitted from the in memoriam segment.

“Incredibly hurt and shocked that my father’s lifelong, irreplaceable, enormous contribution to the world of cinema was overlooked by whomever made that list,” she wrote. “We his adoring family, and you, his adoring public, know just how unique and incredible he was. We hope [the Academy] does something to put this right.”

She later posted on Twitter about her father’s omission, saying: “It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!”

Paul Sorvino was best-known for his roles in a number of crime dramas, including Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas and the TV series Law & Order.

The actor died in July 2022 at the age of 83, with a press release confirming that he “passed away from natural causes,” having dealt with a number of health issues in prior years.

He had supporting roles in A Touch Of Class, Reds, The Rocketeer, Romeo + Juliet and 1995 film Nixon, the latter of which earned him a nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Paul also had lead roles in shows That’s Life, The Oldest Rookie and Canadian drama series Bad Blood in 2017. He’s also credited as an opera singer, writer and sculptor.