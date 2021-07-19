‘Mirai’ director Mamoru Hosoda criticises Japanese animation’s portrayals of young women as “sacred”

Mamoru Hosoda, the director of Mirai and Belle, has criticised how young female characters are handled and portrayed in Japanese animation.

“You only have to watch Japanese animation to see how young women are underestimated and not taken seriously in Japanese society,” said Hosoda, speaking to AFP at the Cannes Film Festival, where his new film Belle premiered.

“It really annoys me to see how young women are often seen in Japanese animation – treated as scared – which has nothing to do with the reality of who they are.”

Without naming anyone specific, Hosoda took aim at a certain “great master of animation who always takes a young woman as his heroine” – which was taken by AFP as a veiled barb at Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki. “To be frank, I think he does it because he does not have confidence in himself as a man,” Hosoda said.

“This veneration of young women really disturbs me and I do not want to be a part of it,” he added, sharing that he wants his female characters to be free from being the epitome of goodness and innocence, and “this oppression of having to be like everyone else”.

Hosoda told AFP that he prefers stories that “show the good and the bad in people. This tension is what being human is all about.”

He also criticised Hollywood tropes of a dystopian internet, highlighting Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One as an example, claiming they do not do any favours for women.

Hosoda, who is a father of a young girl, told AFP he wanted to empower her generation to be able to take control of their own digital destinies. “They have grown up with the [internet]… yet are constantly told how malevolent and dangerous it is,” he said.

Hosoda’s latest film Belle, which is inspired by the classic tale Beauty and the Beast, explores a digital theme by following an adolescent girl Suzu who becomes a popular pop diva named Belle in the virtual world through an application called U. The film premiered at the Cannes 2021 to a 14-minute standing ovation.

In Belle, Suzu falls in love with a mysterious “Beast” but faces online harassment and abuse as she gains virtual fame. In response, Suzu uses her online avatar to overcome the haters and her own hang-ups.

Talking about Belle, Hosoda told AFP: “Human relations can be complex and extremely painful for young people. I wanted to show that this virtual world, which can be hard and horrible, can also be positive.”

Hosoda is best known as the director of Mirai, which was nominated for best animated feature awards at the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards in 2018. He also directed Wolf Children and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, as well as feature films from popular anime series such as Digimon and One Piece.

The 53-year-old director was also once set to direct Studio Ghibli’s iconic film Howl’s Moving Castle, but left the project due to creative differences.