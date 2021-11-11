‘Monster’s Ball’ actor Coronji Calhoun Sr dies aged 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr, known for playing Halle Berry’s son Tyrell Musgrove in 2001 film Monster’s Ball, has died aged 30.

His death was confirmed by his mother Theresa Bailey via a GoFundMe page, who said her son died on October 13. She’s raising money to help pay for his funeral.

As confirmed by WWL-TV (via People), Calhoun died from congestive heart failure and lung problems.

Berry and Monster’s Ball producer Lee Daniels have both seemingly contributed to the GoFundMe page, donating £3,394 each.

In an update posted on Wednesday (November 10), Bailey wrote: “On behalf of the Calhoun and Bailey family, I would like to thank each and every individual who found it in their hearts to extend the much needed financial support to lay Coronji Sr. to rest.

“We are blown away by the outpouring of love the community and Coronji’s adopted family has shown during our process of grief. While the financial burden has been lifted, we still mourn the loss of my son.

“As we close this chapter, we ask that in your remembrance of him, you remember to love your neighbour as yourself, because that is what Coronji did for his entire community.”

Calhoun was 10-years-old when he starred in Monster’s Ball, which is his only acting credit.

The film follows lead character Letitcia Musgrove (Berry), who falls in love with the prison guard (Billy Bob Thornton) that flipped the switch to execute her inmate husband (Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs) on death row.

Berry won the Oscar for Best Actress at the 2002 Academy Awards for her performance. Speaking prior to the awards, Berry explained how difficult it was to act abusively toward Calhoun for the movie, who played her artistically talented son that was overweight.

In a 2001 interview, Berry said: “It was a lot harder than even the love scene because [Coronji] was really 10 [years old] and obese.

“I worried that I would somehow damage him emotionally, not just in doing the scene, but down the road. So I talked to him a lot and hugged and kissed him a lot. He said, ‘You don’t have to worry about what you say; it can’t be as bad as how they treat me at school.’

“But I hear now he’s the most popular kid in his school. So I guess [the movie] helped.”