‘Morbius’ director responds to negative reviews: “I have a lot of self-hatred”

The director of Marvel‘s latest film Morbius has responded to negative reviews.

Daniel Espinosa has addressed the movie’s poor reception, which has been largely panned by critics. NME gave it a one-star rating, writing that “even the most committed Marvel fan could drop dead from boredom”.

Now, Espinosa has spoken after the film’s opening weekend. Reports say the movie took $39million domestic and $84million global, regarded as low takings for a Sony-Marvel film.

“When I did my first feature, it was a small movie called Babylon Disease, Espinosa began telling Insider. “I remember one day going home on the subway and I had a few drinks so I was a bit drunk. Someone nudged me on the train and said, ‘I have to tell you what’s wrong with the second scene in your feature,’ and I was like, ‘Well, okay.’

“The point I’m making,” he continued, “is that it’s a strange thing to make something that is so public. Look, I have a lot of self-hatred so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I’m always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I’m really proud of.”

Espinoda’s response follows news yesterday (April 5) that Jared Leto, who stars as the film’s titular anti-hero, reportedly slowed down production on Morbius by insisting that he stayed in character and continued to use his crutches during bathroom breaks.

In an interview with Uproxx, Espinosa confirmed that the crew eventually chose to push Leto to the bathroom in a wheelchair in order to speed up the process.