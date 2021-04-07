Morgan Freeman has become the latest high-profile star to record their own PSA to encourage Americans to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The actor’s impassioned address comes as the US continues to battle the virus, with over 555,000 deaths at the time of writing.

“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,” Freeman says at the beginning of the video, which was created by the arts advocacy group The Creative Coalition and the National Blue Ribbon Task Force.

“So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine. In math, it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another.”

“Get the vaccine,” Freeman adds. “Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again.”

Freeman’s call to arms comes after Dolly Parton previously shared a video that showed her receiving the COVID-19 vaccine that she helped to fund.

The country music icon, 75, sang one of her most iconic hits with a timely twist last month as she received the Moderna jab.

To the tune of Jolene, Parton sang: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

Parton was previously praised for helping fund the Moderna vaccine after she donated $1m (£716,000) to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University medical centre.

Other PSAs have come from the likes of Alice Cooper, who urged Americans to “come on out” and receive the vaccine.