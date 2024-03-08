‘Ms. Marvel’ star Iman Vellani wants ‘The Young Avengers’ movie next: “The world is her oyster”

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani has revealed where she would like the character to go next.

Speaking to NME at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, the 21-year-old actor spoke about her current writing projects, and her hopes for the future of Ms. Marvel.

Asked where she would like the character to go next, Vellani responded: “I mean, The Young Avengers would be nice. An Avengers movie in general, standing next to, you know, someone with a hammer, that would be cool.”

Advertisement

“The world is my oyster right now. Same for Ms. Marvel. She’s thriving if I am,” she added.

The miniseries premiered on Disney+ on June 8 2022 and ran for six episodes. The events of the series precede those of the 2023 movie, The Marvels, in which Vellani reprises her role as the 16-year-old Avengers fan who gains her own superpowers.

In a four-star review of the series, NME praised the casting, writing: “Vellani is perfect in the lead role, while Shroff as Muneeba, Mohan Kapur as dad Yusuf and Saagar Shaikh as brother Aamir all have both brilliant comedy timing and the ability to carry emotional, intimate scenes. The camaraderie between the four is effortless; they feel like a real family.”

The Marvels received a three-star review, praising Vellani’s performance in particular: “The best parts of The Marvels all come from Vellani”.

Vellani shared that most recently she has been working on writing comic books, with the first issue of her limited series, Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace, having been released on March 6. She described the series: “It’s going to be very Spider-Man-esque in a way, in ways I will not disclose, but it’s going to be crazy.”

Advertisement

She continued: “We are throwing callbacks to like the 2014 comics in ways that I don’t think people will expect at all.”