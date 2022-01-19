MUBI releases seven-film Wong Kar Wai collection in restored 4K resolution

Global distributor and curated streaming platform MUBI has released a seven-film collection from esteemed director Wong Kar Wai, featuring some of his most iconic movies, with five of those movies having received a 4K restoration under the guidance of the iconic Hong Kong director himself.

The collection, titled In Love. The Cinema of Wong Kar Wai, is available for streaming only in Malaysia on MUBI at the time of writing. Currently, no announcements have been made regarding additional availability for the collection in the 189 other countries with access to MUBI.

Wong spent five years restoring 2046 (2004), Chungking Express (1994), Fallen Angels (1995), Happy Together (1997), and In the Mood for Love (2000) in 4K. The collection also includes Ashes of Time Redux (2008) and The Hand (2004) in their original resolutions. Film restoration laboratory L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna led the project under the supervision of Wong, who remained based in his native Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for In Love. The Cinema of Wong Kar Wai below.

Interested viewers can watch 2046, Chungking Express, Fallen Angels, Happy Together, In the Mood for Love, and The Hand on MUBI now, but will have to wait for January 23 for Ashes of Time Redux to be made available on the platform.

Widely regarded as a contemporary auteur and one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Wong Kar Wai began his career as a director in 1988 with the crime drama As Tears Go By. He shot to fame when his 1994 film Chungking Express garnered widespread success, winning him the Best Film and Best Director awards at the 1995 Hong Kong Film Awards.

He would go on to become recognisable for his signature style, which prefers bold colours and lively cinematography alongside nonlinear narratives soundtracked to soaring, atmospheric music.

Wong has not released any new feature films since 2018’s Jinpa, but has been working on the TV series Paradise Guesthouse and Blossoms, both of which are currently in the pre-production phase.

Advertisement

In April 2021, Wong’s production company Jet Tone Films announced a half-hour documentary titled One-Tenth of a Millimeter Apart. The documentary comprises of never-before-seen footage from Wong’s body of work, including scenes left on the cutting room floor.

In September last year, Wong sold unseen footage from In The Mood For Love in the form of an NFT. The short film showed co-leads “Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung as characters utterly different from the iconic lovers in the original film”.

Wong also auctioned off 30 items from his film archive, including a jacket worn by late actor Leslie Cheung in the 1997 film Happy Together, and other memorabilia.