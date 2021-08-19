‘My Hero Academia’ live-action film lands ‘Alice In Borderland’ director

Legendary Entertainment has confirmed that its live-action film adaptation of the Japanese hit anime and manga series My Hero Academia has landed its director.

Per a Variety report on Friday (August 13), it was revealed that renowned Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato (Alice In Borderland, Bleach) will helm the upcoming film. The film will mark Sato’s English-language film debut.

Sato is best known for directing films such as Gantz, Death Note: Light Up The New World, Bleach, and Netflix’s hit series Alice In Borderland, which has been renewed for a second season.

A Deadline report notes that the live-action adaptation will be overseen by Legendary Entertainment’s Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter alongside manga publisher Shueisha’s Ryosuke Yoritomi. The film will be distributed by production and distribution company Toho in Japan.

Further information surrounding the film including its cast and release window have yet to be announced. The project was first announced in 2018.

The anime and manga series center on Izuku Midoriya, a boy who fantasizes about becoming a superhero in a world where 80 per cent of the population manifests powers. Born without any, Izuku enrolls himself at the UA superhero academy to put himself to the test and discover any possible hidden powers.

The manga made its debut in 2014 and has currently published 31 volumes. The anime series first aired in 2015 and is currently in its fifth season. The series has also spawned three animated films to date: 2018’s My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in 2019, and most recently, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission earlier this month via Funimation in the United States.

