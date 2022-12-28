Nadine Lustre’s ‘Deleter’ sweeps Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 with seven awards

Filipino horror film Deleter has emerged as the biggest winner at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2022, taking home seven awards.

The Nadine Lustre vehicle took home the biggest awards of the night from a pool of eight entries, securing the Best Picture award alongside Best Director for Mikhail Red and Best Actress for Lustre. Right behind Deleter was Nanahimik Ang Gabi, which clinched five awards in total including Best Actor for Ian Veneracion and Best Supporting Actor for Mon Confiado.

Watch the trailer for ‘Deleter’ below.

The 2022 festival, which is the 48th edition of MMFF, began in all theatres nationwide on December 25, 2022 and is set to conclude all screenings by January 7, 2023.

Deleter sees Lustre playing the lead character Lyra, an online content moderator who struggles with deep internal trauma from witnessing disturbing videos on her job. Her struggles only worsen when a “vengeful presence” begins to stalk her after deleting a video of a co-worker’s suicide.

Red previously described the film as an exploration into the dark secrets of the online moderation world, explaining: “[The Philippines] is now known as the content moderation capital of the world. Moderators work in clandestine or shadowy operations and are often exposed to the filth of society, watching countless videos and images with disturbing and graphic content, which can lead to lasting trauma, as well as psychological and emotional distress all for a low wage.”

“Most of them do not have proper access to proper work benefits, mental health support and counselling.”

Deleter is also Lustre’s first appearance in a horror film. She returned to acting after a three-year hiatus to focus on music with the revenge thriller Greed, which premiered earlier this year in April. She is best known for her roles in 2014’s Talk Back and You’re Dead, 2016’s This Time and 2018’s Never Not Love You.