Nadine Lustre to star in ‘Deleter’, new Mikhail Red tech-horror film about an online content moderator

Filipino singer-actress Nadine Lustre has been tapped to star in the upcoming technological horror film Deleter from Filipino filmmaker Mikhail Red.

According to a Variety report, Lustre will play one of the film’s three lead characters alongside Louise delos Reyes and Mccoy Deleon. Mikhail Red – who is set to direct – will co-write alongside his younger brother, Nikolas.

Titled Deleter, the upcoming movie is about a desensitised online content moderator who has to delete the video of her colleague’s suicide and begins experiencing dark and mysterious events.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced, although Variety notes that a completed version of the film is expected to be ready before the end of the year in time for screenings at festivals.

Mikhail Red is known for films such as 2016’s Birdshot, 2017’s Neomanila and last year’s Arisaka, which was screened at film festivals around the world and later streamed on Netflix.

In a statement to Variety, Red shared that Deleter will aim to “unlock the dark secrets and consequences” of online content moderation, adding that moderators are “often exposed to the filth of society, watching countless videos and images with disturbing and graphic content, which can lead to lasting trauma, as well as psychological and emotional distress all for a low wage”.

Red continued: “Most of them do not have proper access to proper work benefits, mental health support and counselling”.

Mikhail Red comes from a prominent family in the Filipino film industry. His father, Raymond Red, won the Short Film Palme d’Or for his film Anino at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival, while his sister Sheila is a scriptwriter, writing for Mistula and contributing to Mikhail’s Arisaka.

Nadine Lustre is also known for her acting roles in 2014’s Talk Back and You’re Dead, 2016’s This Time and 2018’s Never Not Love You.

As a musician, Lustre was recently revealed as a featuring artist on Careless Music co-founder James Reid‘s upcoming mixtape alongside fellow actress and new labelmate Liza Soberano. Lustre most recently released the single ‘Own It’ with Massiah and Reid in November last year.